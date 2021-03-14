Bangsar murder: One arrested, efforts to track down few more still underway, says Brickfields police chief

Screenshot from a video of the fight that took place in Telawi, Bangsar last night. — Police Source

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 14 — A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder from a fight between two groups that took place in Bangsar on Friday.

Brickfields police chief Assistant Commissioner Anuar Omar said the suspect was arrested during a police raid which took place in Selayang Baru, Batu Caves around 3.30pm yesterday.

“Based on the suspect’s disclosure, the police were then led to several houses that belonged to other suspects still at large.

“Several raids were conducted and found that the suspects have since absconded. Follow-ups to track down the suspects are ongoing,” he said in a statement here.

A mobile phone was also seized during the aforementioned raid from the 26-year-old suspect.

On Friday, a 28-year-old man was killed after a group of men attacked him and his friend on Jalan Telawi 2, Bangsar following a drinking session.

The deceased had been walking towards his car when the attack took place, during which the victim was slashed multiple times with a knife and stabbed with a beer bottle.

He then ran towards Bangsar Village 2, but collapsed in front of a 7-Eleven store. He was rushed to University Malaya Medical Centre by a friend but succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at the hospital.

Five suspects in total have been identified by the police.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder and Section 326 of the Penal Code for causing grievous hurt.