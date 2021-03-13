EMCO at Tapah prison and staff quarters in Batang Padang, Perak extended

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the decision was made based on a risk assessment by the MCO Technical Committee. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — The Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) at the Tapah Prison and Staff Quarters in Batang Padang, Perak which was scheduled to end Monday (March 15) has been extended until March 29.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the decision was made based on a risk assessment by the MCO Technical Committee.

He said to date, a total of 2,660 screenings were conducted in both localities with 556 positive cases recorded.

“The MOH has also confirmed that the results of 562 screening samples are still pending and there is still an outbreak involving detainees in the prison,” he said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the government had agreed to end the EMCO at the Imperial Garments workers’ hostel at Flat Anjung Tawas Damai in Kinta, Perak, as scheduled tomorrow, after the MOH confirmed there were no more positive cases recorded in the area.

According to him, 619 tests have been conducted in the locality to date, of which a cumulative total of 389 positive COVID-19 cases were reported.

In a related development, Ismail Sabri said 223 individuals were detained by the Compliance Operations Task Force yesterday for violating SOPs, while under Op Benteng, 51 illegal immigrants and four skippers were arrested, with eight land vehicles seized.

He said 80 sanitisation operations were also carried at business centres, housing estates, public places, supermarkets and government buildings, bringing the total number of such operations carried out since March 30 last year, to 18,605.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said 1,428 individuals arrived at all international entry points yesterday, and they were placed under quarantine at stations set up across the country.

He also assured that the country’s food supply was stable and adequate based on monitoring and inspection done by enforcement personnel from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, yesterday. — Bernama