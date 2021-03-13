Covid-19: Dr Noor Hisham says Perlis records highest infectivity at 1.71

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah says Perlis recorded the highest Rt at 1.71. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 ― The infectivity rate (Rt) of Covid-19 following new daily cases reported nationwide today stands at 0.85, with Perlis recording the highest Rt at 1.71.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, in an infographic shared on his Twitter account, announced that Penang recorded the second highest Rt value at 1.03.

The readings of other states below one were Sarawak (0.97), Selangor, Putrajaya, Terengganu 0.95, Melaka (0.89), Sabah (0.88), Johor (0.86), Labuan (0.85), Kelantan (0.81), Kuala Lumpur and Pahang (0.79), Kedah (0.76), Perak (0.64) and Negri Sembilan (0.61).

Today, the new positive Covid-19 pandemic cases remained at four figures with 1,575 cases with three deaths reported. ― Bernama