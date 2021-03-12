Gerakan Youth chief wants Undi 18 in place for GE15

Takiyuddin previously said that the legislation allowing voting at age 18 and automatic voter registration was expected to be implemented by July this year. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia (Gerakan) Youth delegates have called for the legislation on voting at age 18 to be implemented by the 15th General Election (GE15).

Acting Gerakan Youth chief Wong Chia Zhen said this included the provision to allow automatic voter registration.

“Hopefully it can happen. But I have been informed that some states have not yet passed a state bill that allows youths to participate in the democratic (voting) process,” he said when addressing the 33rd Gerakan National Youth Delegates’ Conference tonight.

He said the party which was part of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition, was committed to building a stable political environment in the country, adding that it could only exist through a continued commitment to the Parliamentary Democracy and Constitutional Monarchy system.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan had previously said that legislation allowing voting at age 18 and automatic voter registration was expected to be implemented by July this year.

Meanwhile, Gerakan Wanita chief Janice Wong Oi Foon in her speech at the wing’s conference said it would work with other women’s organisations to empower women to face the challenges of the new normal following the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The people are feeling the pinch, especially those who have lost their jobs and sources of income due to the Covid-19 outbreak. We will set up a new working team to face the challenges of the new normal.

“We will work together by holding online business courses, helping and ensuring that women master new technologies, and further improve women’s skills in the new technology era, so that they have high competitiveness to succeed,” she said.

She also hoped that the government could provide more allocation to the special fund for women entrepreneurs besides proposing a full subsidy for women to participate in skills programs.

The two conferences, held virtually, were officiated by Gerakan deputy president Oh Tong Keong. — Bernama