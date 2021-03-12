Civil organisations, lawmakers kick off #TamatDarurat signature drive to end Emergency

Shah Alam MP Khalid Abdul Samad who chairs the informal coalition dubbed the Committee for the Cessation of State of Emergency speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur March 12, 2021. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 ― A number of non-governmental organisations banded together today to campaign for public support seeking an end to the nationwide state of Emergency ahead of its expected expiry on August 1.

Shah Alam MP Khalid Abdul Samad who chairs the informal coalition dubbed the Committee for the Cessation of State of Emergency launched the signature drive under the banner #TamatDarurat at Kampung Baru here this morning.

“Do not feel threatened when signing this petition. Unlike the protests in Myanmar, here we are only asking for signatures.

“We must collectively join forces and gain as much support for this campaign to eventually take it to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong,” Khalid said.

Those interested to support the campaign can add their names to the petition online at www.tamatdarurat.com.

