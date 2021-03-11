Malaysia sees slight increase in daily Covid-19 cases for second day, to 1,647, along with nine deaths

People attend Covid-19 screening in Puchong on February 28,2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — Malaysia’s daily new Covid-19 numbers hit 1,647 today, continuing the slight uptick in cases for the second day in a row.

Meanwhile, 2,104 people were recorded to have recovered, with active cases dropping to 17,544.

According to the Health Ministry (MoH), another nine people have succumbed to the disease, raising the death toll to 1,200.

In a statement, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that of all the new cases recorded today, only five were imported.

Malaysians comprised 1,105 — or approximately 67 per cent — of all new cases today.

All states and the Federal Territories registered new cases, with Selangor recording the most (712 cases).

This was followed by Johor, Penang, Sarawak, and Kuala Lumpur — with 170, 169, 168 and 86 cases respectively.

Five places recorded cases in the single-digit range, namely Pahang (seven cases), Terengganu (four cases), Perlis (two cases), Putrajaya (two cases) and Labuan (one case).

All nine deaths reported today involved Malaysians, who were aged between 48 and 78, with a record of chronic illness such as diabetes or hypertension.

Dr Noor Hisham added there are 147 Covid-19 patients warded in intensive care units (ICUs) across the country, with 61 needing breathing assistance.

In the past 24 hours, MoH also recorded five new Covid-19 clusters — two in Johor, and one each in Selangor, Melaka and Sabah.

Three of these clusters — from Johor and Selangor — are workplace related, while the one in Melaka involves an immigration detention centre. The remaining new cluster, in Sabah, was categorised as a “community” cluster.

In total, these clusters are responsible for 193 cases to date.

Of the 1,222 clusters detected here since the start of the pandemic, active clusters number 440.

The recovery rate from Covid-19 nationwide stands at 94.13 per cent, while the death rate is at 0.38 per cent.

Yesterday, Malaysia had recorded 1,448 new Covid-19 cases alongside 2,127 recoveries and five deaths.