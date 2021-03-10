MACC: Four remanded over RM142m tender for water supply project in Sabah

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s logo is seen in Putrajaya June 21, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA KINABALU, March 10 —Two directors and two managers of a construction company have been remanded for four days beginning today, to assist in the investigation into a corruption case involving a tender for a rural water supply project in Semporna worth RM142 million in 2019.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Stephanie Sherron Abbie at the Kota Kinabalu Magistrate’s Court here, after the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) applied for the four to be remanded today.

According to an MACC source, the four men aged between 27 and 49, were detained during an operation carried out around Kota Kinabalu yesterday.

The source told Bernama that the case is being investigated under the MACC Act 2009, but refused to comment if more arrests would follow. — Bernama