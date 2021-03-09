Woman found strangled to death in Kajang home

Mohd Zaid said the victim, identified as Nik Khatijah Nik Mud, 32, was found by her male colleague at 9am yesterday. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — A local woman was found strangled to death in a house in Taman Bangi, Jalan Reko, Kajang, near here, yesterday morning.

Kajang police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said the victim, identified as Nik Khatijah Nik Mud, 32, was found by her male colleague at 9am.

He said initial checks found ligature marks on the victim's neck, and it was believed that she had died more than 24 hours prior to being discovered.

“The police have classified the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

"Members of the public with information on this case are urged to come forward and record their statement with Investigating Officer ASP Ismail Ahmad at 019-2306107, or contact any police station to assist in the investigation," he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, non-governmental organisation IKRAM Muda Malaysia in a statement on its official Facebook page expressed condolences over the death of Nik Khatijah, who was the NGO’s Advocacy Department manager.

“We offer our condolences to the entire family of the late Nik Khatijah, her relatives, friends and all staff at IKRAM headquarters. May her soul be showered with the blessings of Allah, her sins forgiven, and soul placed among the righteous,” read the statement. — Bernama