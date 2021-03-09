Shahidan Kassim appointed PR1MA chairman

Arau MP Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 14, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Arau member of Parliament Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim has been appointed as chairman of Perbadanan PR1MA Malaysia (PR1MA), effective immediately.

In announcing the matter, Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin said Shahidan’s five-term experience as an elected representative and his vast experience in governance were needed to boost PR1MA’s performance.

His experience as the Perlis menteri besar and minister in the prime minister’s department can help PR1MA to achieve its mission of providing affordable housing in the country, she said during a visit to the PR1MA headquarters here today.

Zuraida also announced the appointment of Shahidan as chairman of the National Housing Corporation (NHC).

NHC, established under the Housing and Local Government Ministry is an entity that will coordinate all housing development agencies in terms of planning and preparing financial plans for the construction of affordable houses (RMM). — Bernama



