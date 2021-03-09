MACC arrests businessman with ‘Datuk Seri’ title over alleged RM300,000 bribery

MACC sources said the 44-year-old man was arrested at about 8pm at the Selangor MACC office today. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, March 9 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Selangor has arrested a businessman with the title of “Datuk Seri” on suspicion of bribery amounting to RM300,000 from an individual allegedly to help release 22 Chinese nationals detained at the Immigration depot.

MACC sources said the 44-year-old man was arrested at about 8pm at the Selangor MACC office today.

Sources also said the suspect claimed to be able to help solve the detention case of the 22 Chinese nationals who were detained on suspicion of being involved in an online gambling syndicate and Macau scam.

Selangor MACC director, Datuk Alias Salim when contacted confirmed the arrest and an investigation was conducted under Section 16 (a) of the MACC Act 2009.

The suspect will be brought to the Shah Alam Magistrate’s Court tomorrow for a remand application. — Bernama