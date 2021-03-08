PKR seeks meeting with MACC over Perikatan’s alleged attempt to buy over Pakatan MPs

PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said should MACC decline to extend cooperation in the matter, PKR will find another way. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 8 — PKR is reportedly seeking a meeting with Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to submit evidence on alleged attempts to buy over Pakatan Harapan MPs by Perikatan Nasional

Malaysiakini reported this intention expressed by party secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail earlier during a press conference at the party’s headquarters.

“Soon, I will write to the MACC chief commissioner to seek a meeting with him in my capacity as PKR secretary-general,” he was reported saying, referring to Datuk Seri Azam Baki.

“If he is willing to cooperate, I will deliver several pieces of evidence that show how attempts to bribe MPs are ongoing.”

When asked to reveal more information on how many MPs have been approached or the amount of bribes they had allegedly been offered, Saifuddin declined to comment further.

However, he said should MACC decline to extend cooperation in the matter, PKR will find another way.

“We have all the information in our notes. Now we want to see MACC’s response first.

“If there is none, then we will do this through another appropriate action,” he reportedly said.

PKR’s request to meet with the MACC chief comes after its party’s Sekijang MP Natrah Ismail had lodged a report with the MACC regarding allegations of her being offered to “switch sides”.

In a statement yesterday, the anti-graft body said the lawmaker went to the Segamat branch office to lodge a report on the alleged bribe worth RM10 million offered by two individuals who wanted Natrah to switch sides.

The first-term MP has since denied any intentions of switching sides.