PAS says statement urging members to pray for Paul Yong's rape acquittal is false

Perak PAS Commissioner Razman Zakaria today lodged a police report over a defamatory allegation against PAS and himself. — Picture by Farhan Najib

BAGAN SERAI, Mar 8 — Perak PAS Commissioner Razman Zakaria today lodged a police report over a defamatory allegation against PAS and himself, which was in relation to Tronoh assemblyman Paul Yong Choo Kiong’s alleged rape case.

Razman filed the report urging the police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to take action against the satirical Twitter account, Harakatdaily which uploaded a statement related to the rape case.

“The statement is false, defamatory and malicious, out to tarnish my image as well as PAS’,” he said after lodging the police report at Kerian district police headquarters (IPD) today.

The satirical account had uploaded a poster with a caption saying Perak PAS has instructed its members to pray that the rape charges against Paul Yong be dropped.

Razman, who is also State Plantation, Agriculture and Food Industry Committee chairman said his lawyer was also considering filing a defamation lawsuit adding that the country’s legal system should always be respected by all parties. — Bernama