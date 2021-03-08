On International Women’s Day, Queen reminds women to love, value themselves (VIDEO)

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah said women need to look after their physical and mental health as well as their families’ because a happy woman will be able to spread happiness to those around her. — Screen capture via Instagram/Istana Negara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today reminded every woman to love and value herself to be a great and happy human being.

She said women need to look after their physical and mental health as well as their families’ because a happy woman will be able to spread happiness to those around her.

“Strong women are able to face every challenge that comes their way with strength given by Allah and that is what makes us women, special,” Tunku Azizah said this in a video posted on the Istana Negara official account, in conjunction with the International Women’s Day celebration today.

She explained that the women’s strength was evident during the Covid-19 pandemic that hit the country as they were able to rise up and face any challenge, in line with this year’s theme, ‘Women Rise to Face Challenges’.

“This is where we see the strength of a woman. Despite facing various challenges, women are still able to stand up and succeed in facing those challenges,” said the Queen.

She also called on the community to appreciate, love, respect and be gentle with women. — Bernama