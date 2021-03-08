Health minister says private sector GPs will administer Covid-19 jabs from phase two onwards

General practitioners in the private healthcare sector will be involved in administering Covid-19 vaccination shots from the second phase onwards. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 8 — General practitioners (GPs) in the private healthcare sector will be involved in administering Covid-19 vaccination shots from the second phase onwards to boost the government’s coverage of the national immunisation programme

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said the private GPs would be administering the vaccines to recipients under phase two and phase three of the vaccination programme.

He added that they will be managed by Protect Health Sdn Bhd, an incorporated entity formed under the Ministry of Health.

“In today’s Special Committee for Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Vaccine Supply meeting, we decided to involve private health practitioners, or general practitioners to maximise and broaden the access of the vaccines to the rakyat.

“GPs interested to be part of the national immunisation program for phase two and phase three can register their interest with Protect Health starting today,” he told reporters during a video conference this afternoon.

The minister added that GPs who are interested can apply to be part of the programme through Protect Health’s website, protecthealth.com.my.

