Wee: MCA to stay with BN for GE15

MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong delivering his speech during the 67th MCA general assembly at Wisma MC, March 7, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 7 — MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong today stated that the party will remain with Barisan Nasional (BN) in the 15th general election (GE15).

He said that since its establishment, MCA had faced various hurdles and challenges and gone through thick and thin together with BN.

“Celebrating cultural diversity, moderation and an inclusive nature as instilled and practised by BN is in line with MCA’s struggle,” he said in his opening address at the 67th MCA general assembly here.

““Therefore, in the coming GE15, MCA will continue to be together with BN to ensure victory for BN. If there is a need, we will also be with other parties to build strength in carrying the spirit of diversity and moderation for the sake of safeguarding the country,” he said.

The general assembly was conducted in a hybrid format due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with 95 delegates being present physically at the MCA headquarters here and the rest of 1,125 delegates attending virtually.

Wee, who is also Transport Minister, said GE15 is very important to MCA as it will determine the party’s future and whether it will regain the people’s support and mandate.

“For us, the coming GE will be a very big challenge because we need to ensure MCA wins more seats to get a bigger mandate and strengthen the party,” he added.

Wee said politics needed to be suited to the new normal like that implemented following the Covid-19 pandemic and as such, MCA could no longer afford to compete based on an old model and mindset.

MCA should move with the times, taking into consideration the views expressed to remain relevant and to fulfil its main objective of winning and restoring the party to its former glory, he said.

“We do not want any internal conflict or dispute in the party as it is a destructive virus which can bring us all down. We need to ensure victory in the next GE. Do not let internal struggles compromise our party,” he added.

He also urged MCA members to take the failure of Pakatan Harapan as a lesson so that they would not commit the same mistake.

Wee also said MCA, which is part of the Perikatan Nasional administration, would continue to play its role in the government for the sake of the people, especially in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic and reviving the economy.

Wee also launched the 72nd anniversary celebration of MCA today which included musical performances. — Bernama