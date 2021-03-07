Vice-chancellor: Bidding for ‘UM’ special number plates starts tomorrow

A general view of Universiti Malaya after the government announced the Movement Control Order, March 17, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — Bidding for the ‘UM’ vehicle registration number series will begin tomorrow, at the minimum price of RM1,000.

Universiti Malaya (UM) vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Mohd Hamdi Abd Shukor, in a statement today said the vehicle registration number series which are opened to the public would be a manifestation of a person as a ‘UM citizen’.

“It is one of the university’s initiatives to generate income besides promoting UM as the top university in the country and among the best in the world.

“Bidders will also indirectly contribute to UM’s development, research and student welfare funds,” he said.

The first bidding session which lasts for five days until March 12 will offer 100 registration numbers comprising three categories namely Gold, Silver and Bronze.

Interested parties could obtain the registration number series by placing their bids at https://hebat.um.edu.my. — Bernama