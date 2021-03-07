Masidi: 9,403 individuals vaccinated in Sabah so far

Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said that 3,545 people received a vaccine dose today . — Borneo Post Online pic

KOTA KINABALU, March 7 — A total of 9,403 people in Sabah have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine since the state-level National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme was launched on Thursday (March 4).

State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun, who is also the state spokesman on Covid-19, said in a statement that 3,545 of them received the first dose of the vaccine jab today, bringing the total number of vaccine recipients to 9,403.

He added that a total of 3.2 million individuals had registered for the immunisation programme on the MySejahtera application as of 3 pm today.

Meanwhile, he said Sabah recorded 99 new Covid-19 cases today, compared to 74 yesterday, thus bringing the infection tally in the state to 53,486.

The increased number of cases was due to new and existing clusters, with 11 new cases in Industri Inanam in Kota Kinabalu; two in Kuala Punteh (Keningau); 12 in Sinsingon (Nabawan); and 21 from the deportation of illegal immigrants to the Philippines in Tawau.

Masidi also said there were 92 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 52,161. — Bernama