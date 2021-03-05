Covid-19: PM Muhyiddin urges youths to help make ‘brave new world’ a reality post-pandemic

PM Muhyiddin noted that restoring the door of opportunity to the Malaysian dream of prosperity, inclusivity and sustainability could be both privilege and burden to the current generation. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — The youth must help and play their roles in making a brave new world post-Covid-19 pandemic a reality where everything is possible with imagination, risk-taking and hard work, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin asserted.

In his opening remarks at the virtual Youth Economic Forum 2021 themed “A Brave New World” today, Muhyiddin said as the Prime Minister, he pledged that his government would stand with those whose lives have been turned upside down for as long as it takes for the affected rakyat to recover and rebuild.

“However, we cannot solve the challenges of our time unless we solve them together and knowing that we have different roles but share the same dreams.

“The youth here at the Forum is not going to inherit the same world as me or even my forefathers did. It will be a more arduous one with the lurking pandemics in the future and the ticking time bomb of adverse climate change,” he said.

Muhyiddin noted that restoring the door of opportunity to the Malaysian dream of prosperity, inclusivity and sustainability could be both privilege and burden to the current generation.

“This means a re-definition of our economic success, not simply by the number of billionaires we produce, but how we expand wealth, growth, and opportunity for all Malaysians.

“I hope that this Forum will provide the way forward. It starts with keeping the intent that every generation of Malaysians should make with the next; that we will pass the baton and give the young, a Malaysia much better than the one we received,” he said. — Bernama