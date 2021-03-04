Selangor Fire and Rescue Dept: Five more days to extinguish Kuala Langat Selatan forest fire

Fire and Rescue Department personnel putting out the fire at the Kuala Langat Selatan forest reserve March 2, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LANGAT, March 4 — The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said that it may take five more days to completely extinguish the fire at peatland areas in the Kuala Langat Selatan Forest Reserve here.

Its director Norazam Khamis said firefighters have successfully put out 60 per cent of the peat fire since it began to spread at the end of last month.

He said the fire involved eight compartments in the forest reserve, namely compartments 7, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 20, all totalling 100 acres (40.45 hectares).

“So far, we managed to put out the fire at compartments 13 and 15. The fire at compartments 12 and 14 has almost been extinguished.

“We expect in five more days, the fire can be extinguished completely if there is no new spread of fire,” he told reporters near the site today.

Norazam said the special fire fighting operation which began on Feb 28 involved 135 officers and personnel from various agencies.

On Covid-19 vaccination, he said the Selangor JBPM aimed that around 80 per cent of its members would receive their vaccine shots in the first phase of the immunisation programme, adding that the name list of 895 personnel has been submitted to the Health Ministry.

“However, only 170 people have received their appointment dates and they will be inoculated in stages starting March 16,” he said. — Bernama