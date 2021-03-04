Labuan records highest Covid-19 vaccination rate per 100,000 population, says disaster committee chairman

A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to a frontliner at the UiTM Private Specialist Centre in Sungai Buloh March 2, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

LABUAN, March 4 — Labuan has vaccinated 76.45 per cent or 1,789 of its total 2,340 frontliners as of today, with the remaining to receive the vaccine in stages until April.

The Labuan-level National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme was launched on February 27, a day after the arrival of 4,680 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the Labuan Ferry Terminal from Kota Kinabalu.

Labuan Natural Disaster Management Committee chairman, Rithuan Ismail said the vaccination exercise has received overwhelming response not only from the frontliners but also from the government department heads.

“We never expected that we would be quite fast in the vaccination exercise and top the list with the most number of people vaccinated per 100, 000 population,” he told Bernama today.

Labuan has three vaccination centres, namely at the Membedai Health Clinic, Labuan Nucleus Hospital and Malaysian Armed Forces Hospital at the Royal Malaysian Air Force base, Membedai .

He said the vaccination exercise for all the 450 frontliners at the Labuan Nucleus Hospital was completed today.

Coordinating Minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, Khairy Jamaluddin has today released the vaccination figures for the first dose according to states and the number recorded nationwide was 80,336.

The Federal Territory of Labuan, with a population of 103,000, has the highest number of people vaccinated with the first dose in Malaysia at 1,789 people per 100,000 population.

Labuan has an incidence rate of 2,253 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 population as of today, the highest compared to the other states and federal territories of Malaysia. — Bernama