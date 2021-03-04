Johor allows Friday, obligatory prayers in eight districts at 1/3 capacity from tomorrow

State Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Tosrin Jarvanthi in a statement today said the eight districts were Muar, Batu Pahat, Segamat, Kluang, Pontian, Kota Tinggi, Mersing and Tangkak. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JOHOR BARU, March 4 — Johor will allow Friday and obligatory prayers to be conducted in congregations at one-third of the capacity of mosques and suraus in eight districts beginning tomorrow, in line with the implementation of the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

State Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Tosrin Jarvanthi in a statement today said the eight districts were Muar, Batu Pahat, Segamat, Kluang, Pontian, Kota Tinggi, Mersing and Tangkak.

He said in Johor Bahru and Kulai, however, only a maximum of 100 people were allowed for the congregational prayers from tomorrow, as the two districts were still considered as Covid-19 red zones.

The number of congregation members does not include committee members (committee) as well as mosque and surau officers.

According to Tosrin, the permission to allow more members of the congregation was given after obtaining the consent of the Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar this morning.

He said religious lectures in mosques and suraus were allowed, and should be carried out by preachers and “takmir” teachers from within the district only.

“The mosque and surau committee must always be responsible for ensuring that all standard operating procedures of the National Security Council, Ministry of Health Malaysia and Johor Islamic Religious Department are fully complied with,” he said. — Bernama