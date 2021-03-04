DOE: Rompin records unhealthy API readings

A general view of Kuala Lumpur shrouded in haze March 3, 2021. Unhealthy air quality levels have been recorded in Rompin, Pahang March 4, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — Unhealthy air quality levels have been recorded in Rompin, Pahang, with Air Pollutant Index (API) readings of 142.

Department of Environment (DOE) director-general Norlin Jaafar said the department detected bush fires in the area on March 2, which were completely put out but caught fire again early today due to hot and dry weather.

“The Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) is actively conducting firefighting efforts in the area.

“Rompin DOE branch always monitors the API readings trend at Rompin station and conducts patrols to prevent open burning on a daily basis,” she said in a statement today.

Norlin also advised all parties not to carry out open burning, especially in peatland and landfill areas.

Those convicted of open burning can be fined up to RM500,000 or jailed of up to five years or both, and a maximum compound of RM2,000 can also be imposed for each offence under Section 29A, Environmental Quality Act 1974. — Bernama