Malaysia’s new Covid-19 cases at lowest of 2021 but six more deaths reported

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya on January 19, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — New Covid-19 cases in the past day dropped to 1,555 or the least the country has seen this year, according to data released by the Health director-general today.

Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also reported 2,528 full recoveries, which saw the total number of active cases continue to decline to 24,563.

He said 204 patients needed intensive care, with 96 on ventilators.

Six deaths were recorded today, he said.

Of the 1,555 cases, 672 cases were from Selangor, followed by Johor (162), Sarawak (159), Kuala Lumpur (145), Negri Sembilan (115), Penang (106), Perak (63), Sabah (53), Kelantan (46), Kedah and Melaka (11 respectively), Terengganu (seven), Pahang (three) and Putrajaya (one).

As for active Covid-19 clusters, Dr Noor Hisham said 663 clusters have ended today, which leaves 489 active clusters, including seven new clusters that were detected today.

He added that there were 75 new cases recorded from the active clusters.

“The seven new clusters detected today involved six workplaces and one high-risk group.

“The new clusters were from Selangor (three clusters), Johor (two clusters) and one each for Penang and Negri Sembilan,” he said.