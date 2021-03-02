CMCO vs RMCO: What’s the difference?

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob says the detention block and quarters of the Pekan Nenas Immigration Depot in Pontian, Johor will come under the EMCO from tomorrow until February 5. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 2 — Earlier today, Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that states still under the movement control order (MCO) will return to the conditional MCO on March 5.

He added that they will join Kedah, Kelantan, Negri Sembilan, Perak and Sarawak as those under the CMCO.

The rest of the country will be placed under the recovery MCO (RMCO).

However, inter-district travel will be allowed from March 5 in all states except Sabah, regardless of which order is in effect. Inter-state travel remains barred nationwide.

The main variance between the CMCO and RMCO at this point is down to limits for business and social activities.

Malay Mail has provided a summary based on available information so that you can better understand how to go about your affairs.

Creative industry

All events, shows or live performances in the creative industry including music, acting, comedy shows, performing arts, cultural events and live streaming events in halls, auditoriums, art galleries, convention centres, stadiums and studios are allowed — but must be held without a live audience.

Crew members — including the management team and artists — are only allowed to operate at 70 per cent capacity for areas in the CMCO, while those in the RMCO areas can operate at full capacity.

Ismail added that busking is also now allowed in cafes, food courts and malls.

Tourism and cultural industry

Ismail said that zoos, farms, aquariums, edutainment centres, recreational and nature parks, as well as museums, art galleries and cultural performance halls will be allowed to operate.

He added that spas and wellness centres, including those that offer manicures and pedicures, are also allowed to operate, but only between 6am and midnight.

“Other tourism and cultural activities are subject to the existing Tourism and Cultural Sector SOPs, which are already in force,” he said.

Social activities

Ismail said that all informal and formal social activities such as weddings and engagements, anniversaries, birthday parties, family retreats and reunions are allowed under both the CMCO and RMCO.

He said that for those in the CMCO areas, the guest limit is only at 50 per cent of the capacity of the area of the event, while those in RMCO areas can accommodate guests depending on size of their premises.

In both situations, strict adherence to social distancing remains compulsory.

Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE)

Seminars, workshops, training courses and exercises, meetings and trade exhibitions are allowed in both CMCO and RMCO localities.

For those in CMCO areas, attendance is up to 50 per cent of capacity while those in RMCO areas are allowed to host as many as their floor space permits so long as physical distancing can be maintained.

Social distancing is required regardless of which order is in effect.

Sporting industry

Putrajaya has also allowed a number of individual and team sports, as well as recreational activities for the purposes of health, fitness, training for matches and tournaments and local competitions to operate without a live audience.

Ismail added that local and international tournaments and competitions are also subject to the Ministry of Youth and Sport’s approval.