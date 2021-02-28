Parliament officer confirms no sitting on March 8

Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon has confirmed no parliamentary session has been planned so far. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — The official dates for the next Parliament sitting has yet to be announced, although the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has on February 24 decreed that Parliament could reconvene even during the Emergency period.

This has been confirmed by a Parliament officer today, that schedule for the next Parliament sitting has not been updated on its website.

“Not yet,” the Parliament officer said, requesting anonymity.

The Parliament officer has also dismissed news reports which indicated that Parliament is set to reconvene on March 8.

Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Rashid Hasnon has also clarified that Parliament will not reconvene on March 8 as there are several procedures that needed to be done.

“There will be no Parliament sitting as reported by the media. There are a few procedures needed, so it will not be as early as March 8,” he told Malay Mail.

According to Rashid, March 8, as stated on the Parliament website is the original date set for 2021 Parliament session.

“It was no longer in force after the Emergency Ordinance 2021 took effect according to Section 12 (1).

“If Parliament is to convene, it must be done according to section 12(1)(b) — ‘The Yang di-Pertuan Agong can prorogue, dissolve and call for Parliament to convene on a date deemed necessary by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’,” Rashid said.

Then, Rashid added that another thing that needs to be done is the proclamation of the prorogue and calling of the 4th Term of Parliament.

“Keep in mind (that) the notice from the Parliament secretary to the MPs alone takes 28 days,” he said.