Wisma Putra: Malaysia, UK looking into Covid-19 cooperation

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 ― Malaysia and the United Kingdom (UK) will look into specific Covid-19 cooperation after both countries have rolled out their immunisation programme.

The matter was one of the issues discussed between Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein and his UK counterpart, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in a telephone conversation yesterday.

Wisma Putra in a statement yesterday informed that the collaboration includes reciprocal vaccination arrangement for both nationals covering diplomats, students and expatriates, reciprocal travel bubble, and guaranteed access to UK manufactured vaccines for Malaysia.

“Both ministers agreed that it is imperative to resume face-to-face discussions and intensify cooperation in the post-Covid-19 era,” the statement read.

At the same time, Hishammuddin reiterated Malaysia’s strong support for the UK’s application for Asean’s Dialogue Partnership, considering the country’s existing substantive linkages and prospective contributions to Asean Community-building.

Both ministers also exchanged views on the situation in Myanmar, and Foreign Secretary Raab expressed his support for the initiative by Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei to convene an informal Asean Ministerial Meeting next week.

On the hosting of UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) this year by the UK, Wisma Putra said both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to the Paris Agreement on climate change.

“Datuk Seri Hishammuddin also welcomed Foreign Secretary Raab’s move to undertake a visit to Malaysia this year to maintain continuous engagement and further strengthen the long-standing relations between Malaysia and the UK,” it added. ― Bernama