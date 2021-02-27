After car-ramming escape, wanted man ‘Bob Mah Sing’ nabbed in Shah Alam

Police released a CCTV image of suspect on the run identified as Bob Mah Sing. — Picture courtesy of Petaling Jaya police

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 ― The man dubbed “Bob Mah Sing” who was on the run from police since yesterday, has been arrested last night and will be remanded together with the driver of a car which was seen ramming into other vehicles at a traffic light junction to evade the police.

In a statement today, Petaling Jaya police chief Asst Comm Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said that the man has 14 drug-related records and six criminal records.

“We have caught Bob Mah Sing. This morning, both off them will be remanded.

“He was caught at about 11.45pm yesterday. This morning we will apply for a remand order for both,” Nik Ezanee said, adding that the 40-year-old Bob was nabbed in an apartment at Seksyen U5, Shah Alam.

He added that the duo will be investigated under under section 307, 427 and 188 of the Penal Code, Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952 and Section 6(1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958.

Yesterday, a one minute, 45-second video of Bob's partner ramming his car into other vehicles at a traffic light junction to evade police has gone viral on social media.

The incident occurred at the Sierramas traffic light in Sungai Buloh between 12.50pm and 1pm today.

The start of the video shows a police officer approaching a Proton Waja in a bid to stop and remove the driver from the car.

Another policeman was then seen approaching the car before the driver decided to reverse his car into another vehicle before ramming into the sides of a lorry and Perodua Myvi.

One of the officers then fired several shots at the tyres of the car to no avail as the car managed to squeeze between the lorry and the Myvi and fled the scene.

Police however managed to arrest the driver of the car later.

In a statement yesterday, Nik Ezanee said that the police managed to track down the Proton Waja driven by the suspect which was left abandoned along Jalan Sungai Buloh-Kuala Selangor and found 1.7g of heroin.