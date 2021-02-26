Two cops, Penang council worker, and businessman under MACC remand over RM500,000 graft case

MACC personnel escort four detainees to be remanded at the George Town Magistrate’s Court February 26, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 26 ― Two policemen, a city council worker and a businessman are being investigated on suspicion of taking payments to suppress information about a drug dealing syndicate in Penang over the past few years.

All four, aged between 29 and 43 years, are believed to have accepted a monthly gratification totalling some RM500,000 as an inducement to stay silent.

They will be detained at the Penang headquarters of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) pending investigations.

The policemen and city council worker were remanded for two days until tomorrow while the businessman is remanded for four days until March 1.

Assistant Court Registrar Muhammad Azam Md Eusoff allowed the remand order this morning.