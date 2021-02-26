Tourism minister says will hold further discussions on expansion of travel bubbles

K Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri speaks to reporters during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur November 17, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

She said the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) and Travel Bubble initiatives proposed by the ministry must have the agreement of the countries involved, apart from the approval of the Ministry of Health (MoH), the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Home Ministry and the National Security Council (MKN).

“Motac is applying for an extension of the one-off incentive under the Domestic Travel Bubble Programme to be extended until December 2021 with the relevant Ministries,” she said in a statement here Thursday.

The statement was issued after she held an engagement session with key players in the airline and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) industries today.

The travel bubble expansion had been proposed to include Brunei, South Korea, New Zealand, Australia and Japan.

In the meeting yesterday, the stakeholders representing MICE urged the government to lift the restrictions on inter-district and inter-state travel and not to quarantine visitors who could produce proof that they have been vaccinated. — Bernama



