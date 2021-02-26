Three media practitioners among first 132 frontliners to receive Covid-19 immunisation jab

Utusan Borneo journalist Saibi Gi is seen receiving the Covid-19 vaccine jab in Kota Samarahan February 26, 2021. — Picture by Borneo Post

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUCHING, Feb 26 — Three media practitioners were among the first 132 frontliners to be given the jab in the first phase of the Covid-19 Immunisation Programme held at the Kota Samarahan Health Office near here today.

They were Utusan Borneo journalist Saibi Gi, The Star photographer Zulazhar Sebli and Awani Sarawak journalist Rudy Affendy Khalik, who received the vaccine at about 10.30am.

Saibi said he felt blessed to be among the first selected for being jabbed with the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

“As journalists who are always moving on the ground while discharging their daily duties, we do need to be vaccinated at an early stage,” he said.

While waiting to be vaccinated, he said he did not have much to worry about receiving the vaccine.

“It’s just that my heart was beating a little faster than usual while waiting for my turn for the dose.

“I displayed no sign of abnormality after the jab. There is no pain or dizziness,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zulazhar said he was willing to receive vaccine under the first phase for he wanted to set a good example to the community and the media industry.

He did not deny that the work nature of media personnel, requiring them to have high exposure in public and various places, had driven him to sign up as among the first frontliners to be vaccinated against the virus.

“I have responded to the government’s call to receive the vaccine for protection,” he said.

Zulazhar also extended his appreciation to the government for recognising journalists and photographers as frontliners.

“The government seems to understand and appreciate the role and responsibility of the media, especially during Covid-19,” he said.

For Rudi, the vaccination process at the centre was carried out in quite a friendly, easy and painless manner.

“This is our struggle to ensure that all of us, including future generations are free from the deadly Covid-19 epidemic,” he said.

Through the Federation of Sarawak Journalists Association (FSJA), a total of 13 journalists were selected as the recipients of the first phase of the vaccination programme in Sarawak.

Also receiving the vaccine at the Kota Samarahan Health Office were Kota Samarahan MP Rubiah Wang, Samarahan Resident Ibrahim Lumpu and healthcare personnel.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, delivered from the state Pharmaceutical Logistics Branch in Bintawa here, arrived at the Kota Samarahan Health Office at 9:45 am. — Borneo Post