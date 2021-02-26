Schools in nine Sarawak districts will remain closed for another two weeks, says state disaster committee

According to the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) the decision was made on the advice of the State Health Department (JKNS) following a discussion with the Education Ministry. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUCHING, Feb 26 — The face-to-face school session which was to start on March 1 has been postponed to March 14, for Sarawak schools in the Kuching, Samarahan, Julau, Meradong, Sibu, Kapit, Bintulu, Subis and Miri districts.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) the decision was made on the advice of the State Health Department (JKNS) following a discussion with the Education Ministry.

“The re-opening of schools in Kuching, Samarahan, Julau, Meradong, Sibu, Kapit, Bintulu, Subis and Miri districts will have to be postponed for another two weeks due to the current COVID-19 situation in the state.

“This decision was made after taking into consideration the capacity of the health system in the affected areas,” JPBN said in a statement tonight.

JPBN has also formed a committee under the Sarawak Ministry of Education, Science and Technological Research together with the State Education Department to ensure that school sessions across the state will run smoothly and safely.

Earlier, Senior Education Minister Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin said face-to-face school sessions that had been postponed previously following a surge in Covid-19 cases would begin on March 1.

He said the move would involve preschoolers, Year One and Year Two pupils while Year Three to Year Six pupils will start attending school on March 8. — Bernama