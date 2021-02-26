Covid-19 vaccine: Selangor Sultan says priority to frontliners, will take shot later

Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah attends the 14th opening ceremony for the second term of Selangor State Assembly in Shah Alam March 18, 2019. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, Feb 26 — Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has agreed that his turn for the Covid-19 vaccination will only come after all frontline workers including teachers have received their shots.

Istana Alam Shah, in a posting on the Selangor Royal Office Facebook page today, said Sultan Sharafuddin has stressed that priority should be given to frontline staff as they face a higher risk of infection.

As such, the statement said the Sultan would continue to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOsP) set, and stay home if there are no important matters until all frontline workers have received their vaccine.

“The Sultan calls on the people especially those in Selangor, to get the Covid-19 vaccine as scheduled by the Ministry of Health. He also urged them not to be influenced by the anti-vaccine groups.

“Sultan Sharafuddin added that the government’s efforts in providing the Covid-19 vaccine were in line with religious demands in protecting the health and well-being of the people,” read the statement.

The Ruler also called on the people to embrace the new norms even after they have been immunised until the pandemic is fully controlled.

In Kangar, Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail urged the people in the state not to be influenced by inaccurate information and incitements over the Covid-19 vaccine.

“If in doubt, refer to the State Health Department,” he said in a statement issued by the Perlis Islamic Religious Council and the Malay Customs (MAIPs) today.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin who is also MAIPs president had earlier attended a ceremony to rename the Perawah Tok Kayaman Mosque as Ali bin Abi Talib Mosque.

Perlis Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JAIPs) director Dr Hazman Hassan handed over the announcement letter to Mosque Committee chairman Mardzuki Mahmood. — Bernama