Yayasan Wilayah Persekutuan, developer file appeal in bid to reinstate Taman Rimba Kiara project

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Government-linked foundation Yayasan Wilayah Persekutuan and developer Memang Perkasa Sdn Bhd have made a last-ditch attempt to reinstate a development order that could see skyscrapers built on a parcel of Taman Rimba Kiara public park, one of Kuala Lumpur’s green lungs.

The two, together with the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and a group representing the longhouse residents in Taman Rimba Kiara, have filed applications for leave at the Federal Court that challenge last month’s appellate court ruling in favour of the residents of Taman Tun Dr Ismail (TTDI).

Lawyer Aliff Benjamin Suhaimi who represents the TTDI residents confirmed today that four leave applications were filed earlier this week.

“We were served copies of the appeal leave applications yesterday and today.

“Two of the leave applications are fixed for case management before the Federal Court registrar on March 25 and March 26,” he told Malay Mail.

On January 27, the Court of Appeal quashed a development order for a proposed high-rise project in Taman Rimba Kiara, allowing an appeal by the residents association of the adjoining TTDI against a government decision.

Datuk Mary Lim, who chaired the three-judge panel ruled that there were sufficient grounds to set aside the development order dated July 13, 2017.

The proposed development project was first introduced during Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor’s tenure as the Federal Territories minister in 2016.

It was carried forward into the Pakatan Harapan government, where Khalid Samad fulfilled the same role.

Tan Sri Annuar Musa now holds the portfolio in the Perikatan Nasional administration.

The development, which has been mired in controversy since mid-2016, was to include high-end service apartments as well as affordable housing units for TTDI longhouse residents.

The proposed development was to consist of a 17-storey block of 204 affordable housing units meant for the Bukit Kiara longhouse community, and four blocks of 41- to 45-storey condominiums, comprising 1,082 units in total.