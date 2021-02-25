Food delivery man fined RM7,000 for taking upskirt video of woman

A food delivery man recorded an upskirt video of a woman by placing his mobile phone under her skirt. — TODAY file pic

KAJANG, Feb 25 — For recording an upskirt video of a woman by placing his mobile phone under her skirt a food delivery man was fined RM7,000 in default two months’ jail by the Magistrate’s Court here today.

Magistrate Muhammad Noor Firdaus Rosli sentenced Shahidan Mohammad, 46, after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

The father of six was charged with committing the offence in the elevator of an apartment in Bandar Damai Perdana here, at 9pm on Feb 20, under Section 509 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of five years or a fine or both.

Based on the facts of the case, when the 38-year-old victim was in the elevator with the accused who is also an occupant of the apartment, she felt the man pinch her thigh.

Suspicious of the man’s actions, the victim followed the man all the way to his house and asked the management to view a closed circuit television (CCTV) footage which found he had recorded a video by placing his mobile phone under the victim’s skirt.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Hairuliqram Hairuddin had urged the court to hand down an appropriate sentence to teach the accused a lesson.

“His actions clearly shows he does not respect women and had insulted the victim’s modesty,” he said.

Meanwhile, lawyer S. Priyalatha who represented the accused, applied for her client to be given a lighter sentence on the grounds that he had to support his wife and six children, aged five to 17 years.

“My client apologises to all parties, especially the victim and requests the court’s discretion to grant a minimum fine,” the lawyer said. — Bernama