Body found in Tawau restaurant ceiling

TAWAU, Feb 25 — A dead body was found in the ceiling of a restaurant at Jalan Chung Thien Vun here yesterday.

The body was found by the owner of the restaurant at 10pm yesterday. It was fully dressed and in a bloated state, and almost 70 per cent burnt.

Prior to the discovery, it was understood that the owner of the restaurant had inspected the condition of the restaurant after almost a year of closing operations since the Movement Control Order (MCO) was enforced last year.

However, the man noticed a stench from inside the premises before coming across bloodstains on the ceiling and immediately contacted the police.

With the help of the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), the man’s body was removed before being sent to the Tawau General Hospital for a post-mortem.

Tawau district police chief ACP Peter Umbuas, when contacted, said no identification documents were found on the body.

“Investigations are still ongoing to identify the victim and the cause of death,” he said. — Bernama