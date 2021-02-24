Umno’s time is over, says Bersatu Youth chief

Wan Ahmad Fayshal said that Bersatu is still hoping that Umno would be willing to be a part of Perikatan Nasional, ahead of GE15. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — The era where Umno used to be a force to be reckoned with is over, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s youth wing chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal said.

He was reported saying in Utusan Malaysia that Umno now has to accept that it is no longer a powerful force in the country’s political landscape.

“The political situation now requires all parties to work together in order to ensure respective political agenda can be achieved.

“If we don’t work together, there is a possibility that we will all be at a disadvantage and lose out later,” he reportedly said in a site visit to a sports facility in Shah Alam yesterday.

Wan Ahmad Fayshal also said that Bersatu is still hoping that Umno would be willing to be a part of Perikatan Nasional (PN) to avoid three-cornered contests in the coming 15th general election.

This comes as the daily previously reported that Umno will not work with Bersatu in the coming general election.

According to the daily’s source, this decision was made during the Umno Supreme Council meeting held at Janda Baik, Pahang last week.

“Umno’s stubbornness in not wanting to work under PN will only cost the party, including causing Bersatu and PAS to lose in the coming general election.

“It is clear that if the three parties are not standing together, the goal to form a government cannot be met,” he added.