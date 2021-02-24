Malaysia Airlines to introduce Digital Travel Health Pass

The airline said the health pass will integrate modules from the IATA’s Travel Pass, enabling passengers to create a digital passport on the Malaysia Airlines mobile app. — AFP pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — National carrier Malaysia Airlines plans to introduce a Digital Travel Health Pass to enable safer air travel in a post-pandemic era.

In a statement today, the airline said the health pass will integrate modules from the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Travel Pass, enabling passengers to create a digital passport on the Malaysia Airlines mobile app.

“This digital identification will pave the way for Malaysia Airlines’ passengers to eventually take advantage of contactless technology options throughout the travel processes.

“Passengers can easily make appointments with certified medical partners to carry out a Covid-19 RT-PCR test or include their Covid-19 vaccination certificate on their mobile phones, making the process of travel requirements more straightforward,” it said.

The health pass will also verify the carrier’s Covid-19 test or vaccination requirements, and share an “OK to Travel” status of passengers with the relevant authorities.

Malaysia Aviation Group chief executive officer Izham Ismail said the pass would instil confidence in passengers and provide access to an easy-to-navigate way to prepare for their upcoming travels.

IATA Airport, Passenger, Cargo, Security senior vice-president Nick Careen said the IATA travel app is a solution that both governments and passengers can trust whether it is stand-alone or incorporated into an airline’s own travel app.

Malaysia Airlines is now working closely with the relevant authorities to roll out the health pass and will be sharing more details soon. — Bernama