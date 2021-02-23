Ismail Sabri: National Security Council, Education Ministry to discuss relaxation on interstate, inter-district travel on sending children to school

On Friday, MOE announced schools would be reopened on March 1 for pre-school as well as Year 1 and 2 while Year 3 to 6 will start on March 8. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR Feb 23 — A discussion with the Education Ministry (MOE) on giving relaxation to parents on interstate and inter-district travel to send their children to school will be held tomorrow, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the decision of the discussion would be announced on Thursday, as schools will be opening in stages from March 1.

“As workers can cross district by showing their employers’ letter without police approval, I will discuss the matter with MOE. We will announce it on Thursday.

“If possible, a hostel acceptance letter or letters from teachers can be provided (by MOE) as special letters of approval for parents to send their children to schools or hostels out of their district or state,” he said at a media conference on the development of movement control order (MCO) here today.

On Friday, MOE announced schools would be reopened on March 1 for pre-school as well as Year 1 and 2 while Year 3 to 6 will start on March 8.

Apart from from that, secondary school students will return to school on April 4 for Group A comprising Kedah, Johor, Kelantan and Terengganu, while Group B secondary schools in Melaka, Negri Sembilan, Pahang, Perak, Perlis, Penang, Sabah, Sarawak, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya), will open on April 5.

Commenting on whether the government would allow manicure service to operate in areas under MCO, Ismail Sabri said the proposal would be brought to the technical committee tomorrow before an announcement was made on Thursday.

“I understand the complaint as I also receive applications almost everyday. In CMCO and RMCO areas, it was allowed to, operate and those applying are from MCO areas such as Penang, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Johor,” he said.

Apart from that, he said so far the government has yet to give approval for interstate travel for CMCO areas but approval can be obtained from police for urgent matters.

“... but as we know, the status of MCO, CMCO and RMCO will be known after the three MCOs end on March 4 and two days before that I will be making the announcement,” he said. — Bernama