Govt will continue to assist rubber glove industry, says minister

IPOH, Feb 23 — The government will continue to assist the manufacturing sector, especially the rubber glove industry to maintain Malaysia’s position as a main player in the supply of rubber gloves for the global health industry.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof said this was also in line with Malaysia’s status as a major producer of rubber gloves globally with exports valued at RM2.9 billon in October last year.

“We hope the rubber glove industry will continue to drive the nation’s economy and provide jobs to the people to reduce reliance on foreign workers,” he told reporters after officiating AT Glove Engineering Sdn Bhd’s rubber glove production systematisation facility in Chemor near here on Tuesday.

Ealier in his speech, Mohd Redzuan said rubber glove exports contributed 51.1 per cent to the nation’s total exports in October last year compared to 49.1 per cent in the same period in 2019 as demand from foreign countries for rubber gloves increased due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said according to the Malaysian Rubber Glove Manufacturers Association (Margma), the shortage of rubber gloves globally would continue beyond the first quarter of 2022.

Mohd Redzuan said for this year, Margma projected the rubber glove annual growth rate demand to reach 15-20 per cent with an export revenue of RM34 billion based on global demand that is set to hit 420 billion pieces.

He said even though many countries had obtained Covid-19 vaccines, it would not affect demand for rubber gloves. — Bernama