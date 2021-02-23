Covid-19: Health Ministry to assess the need to vaccinate recovered patients, says Dr Noor Hisham

Malaysia will create history by rolling out the country’s biggest vaccination exercise ever, known as the National Covid-19 Vaccination Programme tomorrow, two days ahead of schedule. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — The Health Ministry (MOH) will assess the need of Covid-19 patients who have recovered to receive vaccination against the virus, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Dr Noor Hisham said the antibodies generated by former patients who experienced level one to level three of the infection with mild or no symptoms, might not be sufficient to fight against the virus, therefore they might need to be vaccinated.

“If the infection was at level four or five, the generated antibodies would be more permanent and higher, but we will assess the matter,” he told Bernama here today.

Malaysia will create history by rolling out the country’s biggest vaccination exercise ever, known as the National Covid-19 Vaccination Programme tomorrow, two days ahead of schedule.

Dr Noor Hisham will be among the first individuals to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine after Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin that will mark the programme launch.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said the programme launch would also mark the beginning of the end of the spread of the Covid-19 virus in the country, by protection from the inside via vaccination.

He said it was in addition to external protection through compliance with all preventive measures and control of public health as well as adherence to the standard operating procedures set to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

“Alhamdulillah ... we as health workers can only make effort and do our level best (to curb the spread of the infection) and put our trust in Allah SWT,” he said.

Muhyiddin is scheduled to receive the first vaccine injection at the Putrajaya Health Centre in Presint 11 at 3pm tomorrow and will be followed by a health worker from MOH, Dr Noor Hisham, and another MOH staff.

Recipients will be inoculated with two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, and the second dose will be given 21 days after the first shot. — Bernama