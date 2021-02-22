Court dismisses application to forfeit RM677,872.55 belonging to Johor Umno

The Umno logo is pictured at PWTC, February 24, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — The prosecution has failed in its bid to forfeit RM677,872.55 allegedly linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal, that was seized by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) from the Johor Umno Liaison Committee.

This is following a decision by High Court Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin in dismissing the prosecution’s forfeiture application against the Johor Umno Liaison Committee which was named as the respondent.

In his ruling, Muhammad Jamil said the court found that the applicant had failed to prove the money was proceeds from unlawful activities.

He said also said that the Johor Umno Liaison Committee had submitted evidence to prove that it had received the money from other sources.

Deputy public prosecutor Nik Haslinie Hashim appeared for the prosecution, while counsel Syahrul Syazwan Salehin represented the Johor Umno Liaison Committee.

The forfeiture application was filed under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

The MACC had filed civil forfeiture applications against 41 people and entities, to recover RM270 million allegedly taken from 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB). — Bernama