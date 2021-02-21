Malaysian Civil Defence Force to use TracVirus app to monitor those entering country, says minister

Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof said the use of the application would also speed up the entry process of those who had previously filled in the form manually. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEPANG, Feb 21 — The Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) will use the TracVirus application (app) to obtain data and monitor all individuals entering the country, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions), Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof.

He said the use of the application developed by local company, Tri-G Technologies Sdn Bhd would also speed up the entry process of those who had previously filled in the form manually including health information such as Covid-19 screening results.

He said the application would go through a two-week trial period starting tomorrow at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) to check its effectiveness before being expanded to other points of entry, thus encouraging travel bubbles.

“This system can track the position of individuals in real time, in contrast to the MySejahtera application which shows the history of a person’s last journey,” he said after reviewing APM’s security operations at KLIA, here, today.

Redzuan said he had also discussed the matter with Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, especially on the data-sharing aspect to facilitate APM’s work.

He said the app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and App Store, and can be used in eight languages—Malay, English, Mandarin, Thai, Korean, Japanese, Indonesian and Arabic.

On APM’s operation at KLIA, Redzuan said the team placed a total of 44 staff members daily, whose role, among others, was to inform visitors about the entry process at the country’s main point of entry. — Bernama