Khairy: National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme to start earlier on Wed, PM and Health D-G amongst first recipients

A convoy of DHL Express vehicles carry the first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine with police escort from Cargo Village in KLIA, February 21, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — The first phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme will be brought forward to February 24 instead of February 26 as initially scheduled.

This was announced by Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin during a press conference following the arrival of the first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport earlier today.

“The Prime Minister (Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin) and Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah will be the first individuals to receive the injections on Wednesday,” he said.

Khairy, who is also the coordinating minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, said both Muhyiddin and Dr Noor Hisham will take their first jabs at Klinik Kesihatan Putrajaya after the weekly Cabinet meeting.

MORE TO COME