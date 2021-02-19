Spas, massage centres and public parks in Sabah may reopen next Tuesday

Sabah is waiting for the SOPs to be finalised and gazetted. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 19 — Spas, wellness centres, reflexology centres and public parks in Sabah are expected to be open on Tuesday, following the easing of standard operating procedures by the state government.

While other states under the conditional movement control order (CMCO) have already gazetted the new rule, Sabah will follow suit on February 23, once the SOP is finalised and gazetted, said Sabah Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

“Following the decision of the federal government, the state has agreed that spas, and reflexology, massage and wellness centres may reopen. Operation hours will be from 6am to midnight.

“Public parks will also be allowed to reopen. The SOP will be prepared and enforced on February 23,” said Masidi.

The state will also allow dine-in at all eateries from 6am to midnight. Currently, they are allowed to operate to 10pm.

The new guidelines come into effect on Tuesday.

“It takes a while for us to gazette the SOPs. We thank the operators and runners for bearing with us while we update the SOPs,” said Masidi.

Association of Malaysia Spas (AMSPA) and Malaysian Association of Wellness and Spa (MAWSPA) today appealed to the government to allow businesses to operate after many of its members reported severe losses.

In their appeal, they said they have complied with the SOPs outlined by the Ministry of Health and National Security Council, and even took the extra step of setting up a Covid-19 Special Task Force and implementing the “Safe to Spa” campaign with stricter SOPs since last July.