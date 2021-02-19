Sarawak floods: 755 evacuated in Kuching, Lundu, Samarahan

Residents of Kampung Tebakang Dayak near Serian try to move a four-wheel drive vehicle after the village was hit by floods, February 4, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Feb 19 — A total of 755 people from 211 families affected by the floods in three districts, namely Kuching, Lundu and Samarahan, have been evacuated to nine relief centres (PPS).

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) Secretariat in its report this evening said the three PPS opened in Kuching were at the Kampung Sinar Budi Baru hall, which housed 280 people, SJKC Chung Hua Sungai Tengah (85 people) and Stapok community hall (56 people).

A PPS was also opened at the Kampung Paon community hall, Sematan in Lundu district to house 99 people.

Meanwhile, in Samarahan, five PPS were opened to accommodate flood evacuees, namely, Kampung Sungai Empit community hall (35 people), Kota Samarahan suarah hall (31 people), Kampung Pangkalan Kuap community hall (152 people), Surau Kampung Bukit Berangan (six people) and Kampung Merdang community hall (11 people).

Meanwhile, Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department director Khirudin Drahman when contacted by Bernama said flood situation had improved in most areas.

According to him, at least 21 areas in Kuching, Lundu and Samarahan districts were hit by floods today due to continuous heavy rain from last night until this morning.

Meanwhile, Lundu Fire and Rescue Station chief Putra Ila when contacted said that the flood situation in Lundu and Sematan had improved even though it was still drizzling as at 6pm today. — Bernama