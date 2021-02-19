Sabah sets up Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force, says state minister

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said the CITF was set up to ensure that the vaccine would be given to as many Sabahans as possible. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 19 — The Sabah government has set up the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) to coordinate the implementation of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme in the state.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said the CITF, was set up, among others, to ensure that the vaccine would be given to as many Sabahans as possible through the programme which would be implemented over three phases.

“The CITF team at the district level has also been activated and coordinated and coordinated by the district disaster management committee and the district health offices,” he said at the daily press conference on the development of Covid-19 in the state, here tonight.

Masidi, who is also the official state government Covid-19 spokesperson said the first phase of the programme would involve frontliners while targeted groups such as senior citizensm aged 65 and above as well as persons with disabilities would be vaccinated in the second phase.

The third phase is for individuals aged 18 and above without comorbidities, he said.

Masidi also said that the people in the state are also encouraged to sign up for the vaccine via the MySejahtera application.

He said for those who do not have access to the application can register manually by visiting the public and private health facilities.

Meanwhile, Masidi said so far the state government had not received any objections to the immunisation programme as it would be done on a voluntary basis.

He also said that a special hotline would be provided to answer questions related to Covid-19 immunisation programme. — Bernama