PAS president Hadi Awang discharged from IJN

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said today he has been discharged from the National Heart Institute (IJN) after being admitted there last Monday.

He added that he has been following Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s efforts in combating the Covid-19 pandemic and the country’s economic crisis including the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme and National Unity Policy while admitted.

“Thank God, today I was allowed to go home after receiving treatment at the National Heart Institute since Monday,” he posted in his Facebook account earlier today.

Hadi also expressed his gratitude towards the staff of IJN and Putrajaya Hospital for their efficiency and professionalism.

On February 16, Hadi’s son Muhammad Khalil Abdul Hadi said that his father had been admitted to IJN for an undisclosed condition.

Khalil added that it was probably due to the tight schedule and fatigue that led to his father’s IJN admission.