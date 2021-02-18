Police record doctor’s statement regarding viral Covid-19 vaccine video

Police recorded the statement of The KL Sky Clinic founder, Dr Roland Victor regarding his viral video about the Covid-19 vaccine. — File picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEPANG, Feb 18 — Police today recorded the statement of The KL Sky Clinic founder, Dr Roland Victor regarding his viral video about the Covid-19 vaccine.

When met by reporters after giving his statement at the Sepang district police headquarters here, Dr Victor said police took down his statement regarding the content of the 56-minute video uploaded on The KL Sky Clinic’s facebook page on Feb 7.

According to him, the video related to the function and effectiveness of the vaccine and how the vaccine works including the risks that may be encountered if taken.

He said he was also ready to be called back if needed after having his statement recorded for almost two and a half hours today.

Meanwhile, Sepang district police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said so far only one police report had been received regarding the content of the video and the case was being investigated under Section 504 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998. — Bernama