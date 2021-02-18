2017 Johor cycling tragedy: High Court orders sales promoter to enter defence on reckless driving charge

Sam Ke Ting (right) is seen at the High Court in Johor Baru February 18, 2021. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Feb 18 — A sales promoter who was acquitted and discharged for reckless driving which resulted in the death of eight teenage boys four years ago was today ordered by the High Court here to enter her defence.

Judge Dr Shahanaz Sulaiman made the decision after finding that the prosecution had made a prima facie case against Sam Ke Ting, 26, thus setting aside the Magistrate’s Court’s decision to acquit and discharge the accused on October 28, 2019.

Sam, who was then at the wheel of a car, with registration number JQB 9984, was charged with reckless driving, causing the death of eight teenage cyclists at the Middle Ring Road, here, at 3.20am on February 18, 2017.

She was charged with causing the death of Mohamad Azrie Danish Zulkefli, 14; Muhamad Shahrul Izzwan Azzuraimie, 14; Muhammad Firdauz Danish Mohd Azhar, 16; Fauzan Halmijan, 13; Mohamad Azhar Amir, 16; Muhammad Harith Iskandar Abdullah, 14; Muhammad Shahrul Nizam Marudin, 14 and Haizad Kasrin, 16.

The charge was framed under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 which provides for a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine not exceeding RM20,000, upon conviction.

The accused was allowed bail of RM10,000 in one surety.

Shahanaz also ordered her driving licence and passport to be surrendered to the court and fixed three days starting May 9 for the accused to enter her defence.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhammad Syafiq Mohd Ghazali prosecuted while Sam was represented by lawyer Muhammad Faizal Mokhtar. — Bernama