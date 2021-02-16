Penang council introduces drive-through contactless payment system

MBSP Mayor Datuk Rozali Mohamud said a special QR code will be displayed at the security guard post at the entrance to the MBSP building. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

SEBERANG PERAI, Feb 16 — The Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) has introduced a scan, park and pay system to collect assessment rates, rental and licence fees at its security guard post to reduce the number of people entering its premises.

MBSP Mayor Datuk Rozali Mohamud said a special QR code will be displayed at the security guard post at the entrance to the MBSP building.

“Ratepayers need only scan the QR code and complete payment inside their car without needing to go to our counters,” he said in a joint press conference with state exco Jagdeep Singh Deo.

People can use the scan, park and pay system to pay their assessment rates, MBSP stall rental and various compound fines.

He said the physical payment counters are still open inside and the frequently touched spots are sanitised up to 18 times daily.

“We conduct overall disinfection each week as we get around 650 customers daily,” he said.

The counters are open daily from 7.30am to 4.30pm and are also open on weekends this month from 8.30am to 12pm to allow ratepayers sufficient time to pay their rates.

“We are encouraging our ratepayers to pay their assessment rates online and we have sent out a total 72,227 cyber bills through SMS to 109,017 ratepayers,” he said.

MBSP collected revenue totalling RM114,735,770.84 through its e-payment system in 2020, he added.

He said MBSP also has a virtual counter on its website where the public can use to access over 100 services including application for licenses and permits.

He said they have formed a “Pasukan Tanya Saya” team of six personnel to assist the public in conducting online transactions through MBSP’s cyber counter.

“We hope to educate them on using the online platform so that next time they can continue to conduct all transactions with MBSP online at the comfort of their homes,” he said.

MBSP launched a lucky draw campaign offering a grand prize of RM10,000 to ratepayers who pay their assessment rates online.

Additionally, those who renew and pay their licenses online will also be in the running to win a lucky draw grand prize of RM3,000.

The lucky draw campaign ends on February 28.

Jagdeep said it is important to adopt smart initiatives through the use of technology in the new normal.

“As per the Penang 2030 vision, the state government is introducing and planning various smart initiatives that will be implemented by government agencies and departments,” he said.

Currently, he said a total 73 smart initiatives are in the works with 33 already implemented, 26 under progress and 14 more still in planning.

“As at now, MBSP has 28 smart initiatives with seven already implemented, 17 in progress and four more under planning,” he said.

He said MBSP is also rolling out its smart initiatives in phases as a way to control the spread of Covid-19 in Seberang Perai.